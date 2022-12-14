x
Bell County Sheriff's Office searching for 70-year-old man reported missing on Tuesday

The sheriff's office said the sister of Woodrow "Woody" M. Barton, 70, reported him missing at around 3:35 p.m.
Credit: Bell County Kentucky Sheriff's Office

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Bell County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky said they were searching for a 70-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday.

They said a woman reported her brother, Woodrow "Woody" M. Barton, as missing at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday. According to a release from the sheriff's office, he was last seen walking out of a home on Bradfordtown Road at around 6 p.m. on Monday.

They said he was also last seen wearing a black jacket and black cargo pants. The sheriff's office described him as 5'7" tall and weights around 150 pounds. They said he has gray hair with green eyes and is missing his index and middle fingers on his left hand.

Anyone with information about his location should reach out to Bell County dispatch at 606-337-6174.

