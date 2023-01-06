Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced to two years of probation in case involving stolen car ring

Brandy Thornton was one of two deputy clerks accused of accepting bribes in exchange for titling cars after the FBI raided the Sevier County Courthouse in Oct. 2021.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of accepting bribes to title stolen cars was sentenced to two years of probation on Friday. Brandy Thornton was one of two deputy clerks accused in the case.

On Monday, Aug. 29, Thornton pleaded guilty at the U.S. District Court in Knoxville to a conspiracy charge, according to court documents. As part of her plea deal, her two other charges were dismissed.

The conspiracy charge carried a maximum of 20 years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines, and up to three years of supervised release.

She pleaded guilty to titling cars for Juan Jose Lopez Gallardo, who authorities said ran an operation to steal cars in the Miami, Florida area and take them back to Sevier County. Lopez couldn't sell the cars because he didn't have a title, court documents said.

Brandy Thornton pleaded guilty to titling the cars in exchange for cash bribes alongside another former deputy clerk accused in the case.