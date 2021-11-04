Campbell County Sheriff's Office seizes $80,000 in drug profits during traffic stop

Lt. Travis Bostic located and seized 32 grams of heroin and $80,000 in cash during the traffic stop.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — On April 05, 2021, Lieutenant Travis Bostic initiated a traffic stop on Appalachian Hwy 25 near the city of Jacksboro.

During the process of the traffic stop, Lt. Bostic located two bags of what was described by the driver as heroin in the driver’s pocket. The driver also consented to a search of his vehicle.

During the search, a large amount of cash, totaling approximately $80,000, was located in the vehicle, in which the driver admitted was proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs.

The heroin, which was later determined to weigh approximately 32 grams, was seized, along with the cash and vehicle.

Following the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain a search warrant for the driver’s residence.

During the search of the residence, investigators located additional cash from the sale of drugs, additional narcotics, and recovered a Honda side by side ATV reported stolen from Anderson County.

Certain information, including the name of the driver, will remain confidential until a later date, as the case is still under investigation.

Sheriff Robbie Goins shares, “Last week, I announced that the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office had a plan to continue fighting the drug epidemic in our county following the closure of the 8th Judicial Drug Task Force."