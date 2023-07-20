Case closed: Victim's wife pleads guilty in 2014 Oak Ridge killing

Samantha Hendley pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Thursday in T.S. Thrasher's homicide.

CLINTON, Tenn. — If anything ever happens to me, T.S. Thrasher warned his parents, remember that Samantha did it.

Thrasher's caution years ago proved prescient.

Samantha Anne Hendley indeed ended up killing her young husband in December 2014 in their Oak Ridge apartment, authorities said. And on Thursday morning, she pleaded guilty in Anderson County Circuit Court to his death.

In a deal between Anderson County prosecutors and defense attorney Matthew Rogers, Hendley agreed to serve an eight-year term in a plea to voluntary manslaughter. She'd been charged with murder, and has been held in the Anderson County Jail about 16 months.

Senior Judge Don Ash accepted the agreement and imposed sentence.

Hendley must serve more time, perhaps another year or so, before she becomes eligible for parole. It'll be up to state parole board members to weigh her case, consider her conduct and decide what time is appropriate for her release.

Thrasher's mother Susie Messer told Ash she couldn't bring herself to forgive Hendley, 36.

"I do believe Samantha is evil," she said.

Thrasher's father, Steve Thrasher, said there'd have been no need for anyone to even be in the courtroom if it weren't for the selfish act of one person. He waved his hand in Hendley's direction sitting at the defense table.

The defendant said little except to respond to Ash's questions that she understood what she was doing Thursday morning. She wore ankle chains, cuffs and a mask.

By definition, voluntary manslaughter refers to killing someone while in a moment of passion.

WBIR featured Thrasher's killing as part of its ongoing Appalachian Unsolved series.

The 29-year-old was shot once in the head Dec. 8, 2014, while on the couch of the couple's Oak Ridge apartment, prosecutor Brian Gilliam told Ash. He'd recently bought a .40-calber pistol.

Hendley called 911 and said she'd heard what sounded like a gunshot, Gilliam said.

Investigators tried to verify the wife's version of events, but they had little luck. The couple had been having marital problems.

Authorities found no evidence that anyone had tried to break into the couple's apartment. The only people in the apartment at the time were the victim, Hendley and their two young children, Gilliam said.

Authorities came to the conclusion that the only person who could have killed Thrasher was his wife, the prosecutor said. They never found the murder weapon.

Rogers said the plea agreement was a favorable one for his client. The state had little evidence in the case, he observed. No one but Hendley truly knows what happened that night.

Steve Thrasher told Ash his son was "slaughtered."

Messer said the family was relieved to hear Hendley admit guilt. They've been through years of anguish hoping for a resolution, she said.

Friends and family members filled several benches inside the courtroom Thursday.

In November 2014, while spending time with her son, Messer recalled that he said something startling: Mom, he said, you know I would never kill myself, right?

Promise me, he continued. If anything ever happened to him, he wanted his mother to remember what he'd said. Samantha did it.