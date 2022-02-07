Widow of Oak Ridge man shot to death in 2014 now charged with the killing

Samantha Hendley was married to T.S. Thrasher at the time of his homicide. WBIR reported on the killing as part of its Appalachian Unsolved series.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The widow of an Oak Ridge man shot and killed in 2014 in their apartment home is now charged with his murder.

Samantha Hendley, 35, was booked into the Anderson County Jail on Monday morning on a count of first-degree murder. Bond was listed at $1 million, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

She's accused of killing 29-year-old T.S. Thrasher on early Dec. 8, 2014, in their Rolling Hills complex unit. She reported hearing a gunshot and finding him shot and killed on their couch, according to family members.

For seven years local law enforcement and the TBI have been investigating the killing. The couple had two children.

TBI agents made Monday's arrest, records show.

"More than seven years of casework by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Harriman woman in connection to a 2014 homicide," The TBI said in a statement.

Hendley was identified as a person of interest during the course of the investigation, according to the TBI.

After Thrasher was shot and killed, Hendley remarried, according to Thrasher's father, Steve.

WBIR featured Thrasher's killing as part of its Appalachian Unsolved series in 2021. Efforts then to reach Hendley for comment were unsuccessful.

Steve Thrasher said he suspected the widow played a part in his son's killing.

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark told WBIR last summer authorities were close to solving the case. They just needed key information that could link the killer to the crime, he said.

TBI investigators said last year they didn't think Thrasher's homicide was a random act.

Thrasher and his wife had a 5-year-old child together, and his wife had a daughter from a previous relationship, Steve Thrasher told WBIR. T.S., who grew up in Oak Ridge, had been attending Pellissippi State Community College and had gotten a job with Advance Financial.