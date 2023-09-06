CCSO: Cocke Co. man arrested after fatally shooting his father

Garrett Cameron's bond was set at $2 million and was taken to the Blount County Detention Center, officials said.

NEWPORT, Tennessee — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after fatally shooting his father Wednesday morning.

Garrett Cameron was charged with the following:

First-degree murder

Especially aggravated robbery

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Reckless endangerment - deadly weapon involved

Aggravated assault

Theft of property over $1,000

Two counts of aggravated assault

Unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and act

CCSO responded to 366 Rankin Hill Road on a call of service involving a shooting. After arriving, officers found Gary Cameron dead, lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound.

According to witnesses, Garrett Cameron, the son, was yelling at Gary, at the front door, holding a firearm and demanding the keys to his car. CCSO said Gary was asking his son what was going on when Garrett proceeded to shoot him.

Garrett then threatened other people in the home that if they did not give him the keys, he would kill them as well.

He then retrieved a set of keys, left the house and attempted to get in one of Gary's cars but some of the keys did not work. Garrett eventually got into one of Gary's cars and fled the scene.

After fleeing the scene, CCSO arrived and was able to catch Garrett a short distance away from the scene, officers said.

Garrett's bond was set at $2 million and was taken to the Blount County Detention Center.