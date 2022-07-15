Authorities: Man faces several charges after CSX facility theft

Cox was due in court on July 7 and is due in court again on August 16.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is facing several charges after authorities said he burglarized a CSX facility.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Raymond Surber and agents with the CSX Railroad Police Department conducted a joint investigation in the Duff community that resulted in the recovery of stolen items from a CSX railroad location.

CCSO said that CSX employees previously reported that several items including two railroad switch locks, railroad-issued work gloves, and zero gravity chairs had been stolen from the pusher station located on Saw Mill Lane in Duff. Railroad service was disrupted along Jellico mountain from Corbin, Kentucky, through Knoxville until CSX employees were able to find an additional switch and locomotive keys.

During the investigation, authorities said they found William Franklin Cox at a home on North Highway 25W in Duff. Cox consented to the search of his residence and signed a search consent form.

During the search, investigators said they located the missing items from the pusher station and additional railroad equipment, including a railroad bolster pin and track bolt.

Cox was arrested and charged with two counts of theft under $999.99, critical infrastructure vandalism, and tampering with evidence, CCSO said.