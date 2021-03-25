DA: Two gang members sentenced to decades in prison after 2017 shooting

Adam Holmes, 35, was convicted of murder and robbery. Kenneth Cox, 30, was convicted in 2019 for his role in a shooting incident in North Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two men will spend decades in prison after judges convicted them in a North Knoxville shooting.

Adam Holmes, 35, was convicted of murder and robbery on Thursday in the 2017 shooting and will serve 48 years, according to a release from the District Attorney General.

Prosecutors said that Daryl Singleton was shot inside his car on June 8, 2017, after Holmes lured him to the location to rob him. He fired a shot at Singleton's head before running away, officials said.

Kenneth Cox, 30, was also convicted for the shooting in 2019. Prosecutors said Holmes asked for his help in the robbery and that Cox grabbed a bag belonging to Singleton before running away. He was sentenced to a total of 38 years in prison, officials said.

“Gang members who commit violent acts will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said District Attorney Charme Allen. “We need help from the community to hold these offenders accountable, and I thank the witnesses who came forward in this case and helped make this prosecution possible.”

Holmes had eight prior felonies for violence, drug-dealing and weapons offenses, officials said. Cox also had four previous convictions for robbery and burglary, officials said.