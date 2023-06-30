JCSO: Homicide investigation underway in Dandridge, at least one person dead

Jefferson County deputies responded to the 1700 block of Chestnut Hill Road in Dandrige early Friday morning.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Friday morning in Dandridge.

The homicide took place on the 1700 block of Chestnut Hill Road, according to JCSO.

Deputies initially did not release much information but did say agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were assisting the case.

The sheriff's office said the scene was still active around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. At the time of the announcement, it was not immediately clear when authorities had initially arrived at the scene or how people had been killed.