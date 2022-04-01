x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

KCSO: Driver killed after overnight chase ends in a crash

KCSO said deputies were chasing a man in the Merchant Drive and Tillery Drive area before the man crashed his vehicle.
Credit: KUSA

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is dead after a chase in North Knox County ended in a crash, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

KCSO said deputies chased a vehicle overnight in the Merchant Drive and Tillery Drive area near the Knoxville Expo Center. The driver of that vehicle crashed, and KCSO said he later died in the hospital.

KCSO said it is not releasing the name of the person until it can notify their family. KCSO did not say what prompted the chase but said it would release more information as the investigation continues. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Knoxville police arrest suspect after discovering stolen car that broke down in the middle of I-640