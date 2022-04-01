KCSO: Driver killed after overnight chase ends in a crash

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is dead after a chase in North Knox County ended in a crash, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.
KCSO said deputies chased a vehicle overnight in the Merchant Drive and Tillery Drive area near the Knoxville Expo Center. The driver of that vehicle crashed, and KCSO said he later died in the hospital.
KCSO said it is not releasing the name of the person until it can notify their family. KCSO did not say what prompted the chase but said it would release more information as the investigation continues.