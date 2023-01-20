DA: Man found guilty of multiple charges after killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend on New Year's Eve

A five-year-old witnessed the shooting, according to District Attorney Charme Allen.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 28-year-old man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a New Year's Eve gathering, according to District Attorney Charme Allen.

Dtearius Southern was convicted of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted drug felon on Friday, Jan. 20, the DA said.

The victim was celebrating the holiday with his girlfriend and her two children. Southern, the father of one of the children, was invited to the home by the victim, according to the DA.

During the evening, Southern made an unwanted advance on his ex-girlfriend and was asked to leave. He refused and an argument turned physical, the DA said.

While arguing, Southern pulled a firearm and shot the victim twice, according to the DA.

During the trial, Southern claimed he acted in self-defense. However, prosecutors pointed out that one of the two gunshot wounds the victim suffered was in his back.

“Unfortunately, this is another example of a defendant using a firearm during an argument,” Allen said. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute both violent offenders and felons in possession of firearms.”