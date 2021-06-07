East Tennessee advocacy center sees increase in reports of child abuse

The East Tennessee Children's Advocacy Center said Tuesday that it has already received 175 reports of child abuse.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An organization that supports victims of child abuse and connects them with resources said it is seeing an increase in the number of cases it handles.

Officials with an East Tennessee Children's Advocacy Center said it has already received 175 reports so far this year. They said while the number of reports usually slows during the summer, that isn't the case this year.

"If you see something that doesn't really make sense, say something to somebody and make sure somebody is aware of what's happening," said Anthony Dye, who works with the center.

The center said that it works to keep everyone safe. The center's director said that they are on track to complete around 350 forensic interviews, the most they have ever done.

Last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said that the number of child abuse reports fell as families and children stayed home. Since many were out of school, they said fewer people were involved to spot and report suspicious activity.