MCSO: Fifth person arrested in Valentine's Day shooting that killed 2-year-old in Sweetwater

Nathaniel Kain McEwan was arrested on Thursday and is facing murder charges.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a fifth person was arrested in Knoxville after a shooting in February that killed a 2-year-old girl in Sweetwater.

According to a release, Nathaniel Kain McEwan was taken into custody on July 6. MCSO said they believe he ran away to Florida after the shooting, before the U.S. Marshal's Smoky Mountain Task Force, Knox County Sheriff's Office and MCSO apprehended him.

McEwan was indicted in June 2023 on two counts of felony murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated burglary, reckless endagement and using a gun during a felony.

Authorities said they believe he was an "active participant" in the shooting on Hawkins Rd. on Feb. 14.

"While this tragedy is far from over, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office of the 10th Judicial District will continue to pursue justice in this case," the release said.

Liu Huerta, Itzhui Huerta, Malachi Franklin and Francisco Lagunas Junior. pic.twitter.com/W53EIUBZLk — Monroe County Sheriff's Office (@MonroeTNSheriff) July 7, 2023

Four men were already charged in the shooting — Francisco Lagunas Jr., Liu Huerta, Itzhui Huerta and Malachi Franklin. Two people died in the shooting in total, and three others were wounded.