MCSO: Suspect from deadly Sweetwater shooting arrested in Knoxville

The Monroe County Sheriff said deputies arrested Malachi Franklin on Friday in Market Square in downtown Knoxville.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones says Friday night, law enforcement arrested Malachi Franklin in reference to the Valentine's Day homicide in Sweetwater.

Jones posted early Saturday morning, Monroe County deputies and Knoxville police officers found and arrested Franklin in Market Square on Friday, February 24.

Jones says MCSO believes Franklin may be connected to the incident that killed a 2-year-old girl.

Two brothers are already charged with murder in connection to the case.

On Monday, arrest records in Monroe County showed Itzhui Huerta had been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, along with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

On Feb. 21, MCSO identified the fifth person shot as Itzhui Huerta. He went to a Lenoir City hospital for treatment, according to MCSO. It's unclear how long he received treatment.

His brother, Liu Huerta, is facing similar charges. The MCSO said the two are being held criminally responsible for the actions of their brother, Lenning Huerta, who died in the Valentine's Day shooting.

Lenning Huerta is believed to be the one who shot 2-year-old Alayna Butts in the head before he was shot and killed that day, according to an affidavit. Alayna died in the hospital on Feb. 17.

The shooting began on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the 600 block of Hawkins Road. Dispatchers said the call first came around 4 p.m., and deputies learned that a child had been shot while driving to the home.

When they arrived, deputies found a man, identified as Lenning Huerta, unresponsive on the porch with a gunshot wound to the head. Lenning Huerta was later pronounced dead.

According to the affidavit, Lenning Huerta is believed to have fired the first shots, which hit 2-year-old Alayna Butts in the head.