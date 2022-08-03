KPD: Officers respond to business hit by car, discover shots fired into front of building

An officer noticed a gray compact SUV was backed into the front door of a business on Whittle Springs Road around 5:45 a.m, according to KPD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a car hit a business on Wednesday morning.

An officer noticed a gray compact SUV was backed into the front door of a business called Urban Power on Whittle Springs Road around 5:45 a.m., according to KPD.

When the officer approached the business, the SUV left heading north on Whittle Springs Road, KPD said.

The officer did not pursue the car out of safety concerns for area residents, according to KPD.

KPD said it was discovered that the suspect or suspects had fired multiple shots into the front of the business. Officers were unable to contact the business owner at the time the report was made.