Crime

Fired THP trooper arrested for assault following confrontation with Nashville protester

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol officer fired for allegedly ripping a protester's mask off has been charged with assault.

Trooper Harvey Briggs was arrested and booked into Davidson County jail Thursday night.

Briggs, a 22-year veteran of the department, had been terminated for unprofessional conduct on August 14. 

The termination followed a video that showed Briggs confronting a protester who was documenting a traffic stop.

Credit: THP
Trooper Harvey Briggs

Moments later, a face mask belonging to the man behind the camera appears on the ground. The man recording said Trooper Briggs ripped it off. 

   

