CCSO: Five people arrested after pounds of drugs found as part of '313 Initiative'

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Five people were arrested following a traffic stop in Tazewell on Sunday as part of the 313 Initiative, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.

The 313 Initiative is an effort by numerous law enforcement agencies to identify, target and dismantle individuals and groups from the Detroit area who are bringing deadly drugs into Knox County and surrounding areas.

Shawn Bradley, Joseph Whitehead, Rebecca Moore, Arron Payne and Katie Nicely were arrested as part of the investigation. According to CCSO, all five were charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of fentanyl for resale.

During the stop, CCSO seized more than a pound of methamphetamine along with fentanyl. After receiving information during the stop, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the Cave Springs community. Officers then found more methamphetamine and a firearm, CSO said.