JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former cafeteria manager at Patriot Academy in Dandridge was helping herself to cash from the cafeteria, authorities said.

Christina Morris is being indicted for stealing around $1,660.75 between Nov. 1, 2018, and March 6, 2019, according to authorities. After officials confronted Morris about the issue, she returned $1,677 and was placed on administrative leave, authorities said.

The investigation began after officials noticed that several cafeteria collections were not deposited on time. Morris told investigators that she was taking cash for her own use, according to a press release from the Tennessee Comptroller's Office. She later resigned on April 11.

She is indicted for one count of theft under $1,000 and one count of official misconduct.

