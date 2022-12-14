US Marshals: Delaware fugitive arrested in Greene County

David E. Jennings, a 50-year-old, was wanted in Delaware for attempting to kill another man, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fugitive on the run from Delaware was captured in Greene County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

David E. Jennings, a 50-year-old, was wanted in Delaware for assault in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony in which he attempted to kill another man by stabbing him serval times, the USMS said.

Jennings was arrested at 1122 Oasis Road in Bulls Gap. He was taken to Greene County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Delaware, the USMS said.

A warrant for Jennings’ arrest was obtained by the Delaware State Police on Aug. 9, 2021, according to the USMS.

The fugitive investigation was initiated by the Delaware police and the USMS First State Fugitive Task Force (District of Delaware), which sent an investigative lead to the Eastern District of Tennessee U.S. Marshal’s office in Greeneville.