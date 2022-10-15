Greeneville Police: Dead body found at Hardin Park

GPD said a body was found near the skate park in Hardin Park. Police said there were no signs of foul play at the location.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville Police are investigating the death of a man after his body was found in Hardin Park.

GPD said officers responded to reports of an unresponsive male at the pavilion near the skate park inside Hardin Park on Saturday morning.

Officers said they found a man dead at the scene. He was identified as 38-year-old Cedric Jarrod Barner of Greeneville, Tennessee.

The body was sent to William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy. Police said there were no signs of foul play found at the scene.