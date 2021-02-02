Greeneville Police working alongside TBI to investigate body found Tuesday evening

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Greeneville Police Department said they found a body Tuesday evening and said that they reached out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to help them investigate it.
Police said they asked TBI to help with the investigation due to potential conflicts of interest, according to a release from officials.
Additional information about the case, such as the person's identity or any possible cause of death, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.