Gun violence: Video shows nighttime drive-by shooting in Mechanicsville

The shooting happened Jan. 4. Another happened on the same street, targeting the same house, Dec. 30.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — East Knoxville isn’t the only part of town that’s seen gun violence so far this year.

Video taken Jan. 4 shows a nighttime drive-by on Moses Avenue in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. It happened shortly before 7 p.m.

The flash of the gunfire can be seen in the dark as the Subaru passes.

No one was injured.

A homeowner provided the video.

Police later caught and questioned two juveniles about that shooting. The Subaru they'd been driving had been stolen, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

It was the second time in days that a gunman sped by on that same street, firing repeatedly at the same house.

On the afternoon of Dec. 30 security video caught a speeding Chevy Malibu as it drove by firing. The video also showed young people across the street outside fleeing as the Malibu passed by.

Police say an underage male was grazed by a bullet in that shooting.

KPD later detained a 26-year-old man driving a car that resembled the Malibu.