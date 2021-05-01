Stolen car recovered, juveniles questioned after latest Mechanicsville shooting

Neighbors in the Moses Avenue area of Mechanicsville say recent drive-by shootings have made them afraid to leave their homes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A stolen Subaru thought to have been used in two shootings, including a drive-by shooting in a Mechanicsville neighborhood that has seen recent violence, has been recovered, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Moses Avenue in the late afternoon Monday firing a gun, according to neighbors. A residence was struck, according to KPD spokesman Scott Erland.

Around midnight, officers saw a silver Subaru near the 3200 block of Ashland Avenue. They think that vehicle was involved in Monday's shooting as well as a shooting Jan. 1 in the area.

Police tried to stop the Subaru, realizing it was stolen, "but it fled from officers west on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from Beaman Street."

As officers kept an eye out for the vehicle, they spotted two juvenile males near the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue in an area east of Old North Knoxville.

"One juvenile was found in possession of a key to a Subaru and admitted to being in the vehicle when it fled from officers," according to Erland's release Tuesday.

Authorities also found the Subaru on Interstate 40 West near Hall of Fame Drive.

As of Tuesday morning, no one had been charged. Officers are still investigating.

The Moses Avenue area of Mechanicsville has seen repeated shootings in recent weeks. One resident told 10News she had eight bullet holes in her walls.

Erland said the recovered Subaru is different than a dark-colored car that drove through the 1700 block of Moses Avenue near sunset Dec. 30, firing repeatedly as a group of people stood outside a home. Security camera video captured the incident.

A young man was struck in the hip in that shooting.

Neighbors say they fear for their lives and have reverted to staying inside to avoid being hurt. Some said they've had to hit the floor while shots are being fired.