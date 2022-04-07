Man and woman arrested after police said they stabbed a driver and stole his car in Kodak

Police said the victim picked up the two suspects believing they were hitchhikers.

KODAK, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said two people are in custody after stabbing a man and stealing his car on a road just off Interstate 40 in Kodak.

According to the police report, officers responded to a stabbing off I-40 West at mile marker 408 on March 31. Police arrived to find the victim, identified as William Luttrell, with a laceration to his left hand.

Luttrell initially told police he had picked up two hitchhikers, identified as Joseph Ball and Krystal Burns, near Bryan Road in Kodak. The victim said Burns asked him to pull the car over for her to use the restroom, so he turned onto Lena Lane.

When he stopped the vehicle, police said Burns tried to strangle the driver with a rope from the back seat while Ball pulled a knife on him from the front passenger seat, resulting in the cut on Luttrell's hand.

The police report said Luttrell was able to get out of the vehicle while still fighting off Ball and ran toward I-40 to find help. Luttrell told police the two drove off in his vehicle at that point.

Luttrell was given medical treatment at the scene.

Deputies later found the stolen vehicle and arrested the two suspects in Blount County on April 1.

According to police, both Ball and Burns have been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and property theft. Ball was booked into the Blount County Detention Center.