"I just hope God can get us all through this." || Family calls for justice after mother killed in Sunday shooting

Aisha's family said she was was a mother, sister, aunt and daughter who had a big smile and a lot of love for just about anyone.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family is searching for answers and justice after someone shot and killed 43-year-old Aisha Cates early Sunday morning.

Cates is the 31st person killed to gun violence in Knoxville in 2021.

"I love her. I miss my baby. I hope justice gets served because it's only right - she did not deserve this," Cate's aunt Erica Sawyer said.

Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Knoxville police officers responded to a shooting at Walter P. Taylor Homes near McConnell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. When they arrived, officers said Cates had been shot and was not responding. She was later pronounced dead at UT Medical Center.

Witnesses said someone in a vehicle drove by and fired a shot before speeding off. No suspects have been identified, and witnesses said they could not identify the make or model of the vehicle.

He family said they want justice and hope someone saw what happened and will come forward.

"You can't just sit back and say, 'Oh, I'm just gonna turn a blind eye to this,' because you may be turning a blind eye on something today. Who knows, you could wake up tomorrow and it happens to someone in your family," Cate's cousin Fallum Martin said.

"Aisha...Aisha...she is the most loving, kind-heartedness kid. She would give you the shirt off of her back," Sawyer said.

As her family mourns and remembers the joy Cate brought to their lives, they are pleading for solutions to end the violence.

"She didn't deserve it. She honestly didn't deserve any of this," Martin said. "I just hope God can get us all through this."