KPD identifies man killed in shooting on Hilton Road

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, August 20.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that around 8:20 p.m. on Friday night, Major Crimes Unit Investigators were advised of a shooting that occurred at 1212 Hilton Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with one gunshot wound, according to KPD.

Officials identified the man as 65-year-old Danny Smith from Bean Station.

Smith was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition. Shortly after midnight, he was pronounced dead, KPD said.

Based on KPD's preliminary investigation, Smith and the suspect knew each other.

On Monday, Aug. 23, investigators said Smith and the suspect, who were both employed by YRC Freight, were involved in a dispute that turned violent prior to the shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, patrol officers detained the suspect, who had remained on scene, according to KPD. No charges have been filed at this time.