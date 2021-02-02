JCSO: Man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting at police in Jefferson Co.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a man fired shots on them when they arrived at a camper-trailer to serve warrants for parole violations.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that a man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They said deputies with the Street Crimes Unit, and the Fourth Judicial Dangerous Drug Task Force, along with the White Pine Police Department and an investigator from the District Attorney General's Office, went to a home on Lewis Hall Road to serve a warrant.

The warrant was for parole violations, according to a release from police. They said they found a camper trailer at the address with three people inside of it. A woman and a man exited it without incident.

They said that Christopher Alexander, 43, began firing at police from inside the camper. So, they said they established a perimeter around it while the Special Operations Response Team responder. They said they deployed gas inside the camper.

Then, as team members entered the camper, they said they found Alexander on the floor with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They said he was taken to the University of Tennessee Emergency Room with life-threatening injuries.

They also said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, looking into events surrounding the shots.