'She was just a good person' | Friend of nearly 30 years reflects on death of Sevier Co. court clerk

"She was all about helping those people and helping you get your life back together," long time friend and neighbor Troy Sellars said.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Close neighbors and friends said they are devastated by the sudden death of Sevier County General Sessions court clerk Connie Holt.

Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside of a Sevier County home on the 1000 block of Eagle Home Drive, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into their deaths.

The victims were identified as Holt and Eric Neal Peters, according to the TBI.

Neighbor and close friend Troy Sellars said he noticed something was off when got back home from church Sunday.

"I noticed that there were two cruisers there and what appeared to be her mother's vehicle and daughter-in-law," Sellars said.

When he walked up to Connie Holt's home, that's when he found out the devastating news.

"Her mother said they won't let me go in... they won't let me go in... then from there, you know, you sort of understand," Sellars said.

Sellars and Holt were friends for 27 years. He said he originally met her through working in the police department.

Since 2002, Holt served as the General Session court clerk. Sellars said she helped many people along the way.

"She's seen a lot because she had to sit through all the court cases," Sellars said. "She was all about helping those people and helping you get your life back together."

Sellars said this is a big loss and it will be hard to replace her. He remembers Holt as a compassionate, good person.

"If a few of us would step back and follow that suit and have that kind of compassion, a lot of things would change in this world," Sellars said.

Penny Johnson was sworn in as acting Sevier County General Sessions court clerk Monday morning. She will be the acting clerk until the Sevier County Commission appoints an interim clerk.

Holt is the General Sessions Court Clerk with three divisions for Sevier County. Holt took office on Sep. 1, 2002 as Sevier County's first general sessions court clerk.