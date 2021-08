Deputies said the standoff ended after a person was taken into custody.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (8/13 at 3 p.m.): The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a standoff has ended after deputies took a person into custody at a mobile home park in Strawberry Plains Friday.

According to the JCSO, deputies responded to Ridgeview Mobile Home Park on Ridge View Way off of Old Dandridge Pike.

Deputies asked people to stay away from the area as they responded before they took the person into custody.