JCSO: One person taken to hospital after shooting in Strawberry Plains

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the victim was airlifted to the UT Medical Center.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a person was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Tuesday after a shooting in Strawberry Plains.

They said the shooting was on Daybreak Way, and appeared to have happened at an apartment complex according to a picture posted by the sheriff's office on social media.

Additional information about the shooting, such as events leading up to it and the identity of the victim, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.