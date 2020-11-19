Joel Guy Jr. to be sentenced on Thursday

Guy Jr. is already facing life in prison for the first degree murder counts.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his parents, Lisa and Joel Guy Sr., is set to be sentenced on Thursday on abuse of a corpse charges.

Last month, a Knox County jury found Joel Guy Jr. guilty of stabbing his mother and father to death and dismembering their bodies in 2016.

He was convicted of two counts of first degree murder, three counts of felony murder, and two counts of abuse of a corpse.

Guy Jr. is already facing life in prison for the first degree murder counts.

On Thursday, the court must decide if he should serve additional, consecutive time for abusing the victims corpse, or if those charges can run concurrent to the life sentences.

Prosecutors are seeking consecutive life sentences.