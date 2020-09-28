Joel Guy Jr. Trial Day 1: Guy planned parents' murder to get their money, prosecutor say

Joel Guy is accused of murdering his parents, Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy, in their home over Thanksgiving weekend 2016.

A notebook found in the Knox County home of murder victims Joel Guy Sr. and his wife, Lisa, laid out the reason they were targeted for murder, prosecutors allege.

Their son, Joel Guy Jr., wanted their money.

The prosecution alleges the notebook belonged to him, detailing his plans for stabbing them to death and inheriting their assets.

In fact, jurors heard Monday during the prosecution’s opening statement, Guy Jr. headlined one section of the notebook “Assets.”

In the section he also detailed how he would hide his father’s body and inherit all of his mother’s life insurance - $500,000.

“All mine,” the state says he wrote.

Detectives found the notebook in the Guy home on Goldenview Lane, along with their dismembered bodies, on Nov. 28, 2016.

Prosecutor Leslie Nassios and the defense presented opening statements Monday and Nassios began presenting her case against Guy Jr.

The first-degree murder trial is expected to take about a week.

The state is not seeking death. Guy is not offering a mental health defense.

Defense attorney John Halstead offered brief remarks in his opening statement. He thanked them for their time.