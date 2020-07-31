KCSO searching for another suspect and victims after a North Knoxville shooting

When deputies arrived, they arrested one person and found several mobile homes damaged early Friday, as a result of the shooting inside Rifle Range Estates.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a shooting suspect as well as victims after a shooting in North Knoxville Friday.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 2700-block of Rifle Range Road, inside Rifle Range Estates, KCSO said.

When deputies arrived, they arrested one person and found several mobile homes damaged as a result of the shooting.

KCSO said deputies are still searching for possibly another suspect and victims.

KCSO's Mayor Crimes Unit is still investigating.