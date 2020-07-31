KCSO searching for another suspect and victims after a North Knoxville shooting

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a shooting suspect as well as victims after a shooting in North Knoxville Friday.
The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 2700-block of Rifle Range Road, inside Rifle Range Estates, KCSO said.
When deputies arrived, they arrested one person and found several mobile homes damaged as a result of the shooting.
KCSO said deputies are still searching for possibly another suspect and victims.
KCSO's Mayor Crimes Unit is still investigating.
This story is developing and will be updated.