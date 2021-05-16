Kentucky man arrested on animal torture charge

Joshua Blevins, 34, was arrested on an animal torture charge after a deputy found a malnourished dog in a house he was staying in.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky man was arrested on an animal torture charge on Sunday after a Bell County Sheriff's deputy found a severely malnourished and dehydrated in a house while responding to a landlord's issue with a tenant.

Bell County K-9 Deputy Adam Southern responded to a Rae May Road residence around 1:22 p.m. on Sunday.

The deputy spoke with the landlord who owned the home where 34-year-old Joshua Shane Blevins, had been staying, according to officials. The landlord told the deputy he was entering the home because Blevins was being evicted.

As the deputy entered the home, he was met with an overwhelming odor of ammonia and fecal odor, according to the sheriff's office. A dog was barking in the living room area that was barricaded off by furniture.

WARNING: The following content may be upsetting for some readers.

The deputy said he found a German Shepherd hiding in a corner severely malnourished and dehydrated with an extreme case of mange. The dog was urinating on himself and then licking it off the floor due to being so dehydrated.

The deputy also said the floor was covered with feces and urine without any place for the dog to walk without stepping in it.

Bell County Animal Control was contacted and due to the nature of its injuries caused by the extreme living conditions, the animal will have to be euthanized, according to officials.