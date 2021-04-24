Tri-Cities animal abuse cases prompt an effort to change a Tennessee law

After two extreme cases of animal abuse in the Tri-Cities area, a Tennessee lawmaker is working to make prosecuting animal abusers easier.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Severe animal abuse cases in the Tri-cities led to an effort to change a law in Tennessee.

In January, a dog was dragged across a church parking lot in Kingsport. Earlier this week, a cat was tied up and stabbed in the parking lot of a funeral home in Johnson City. PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in each case.

The crimes caught the attention of Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol). As state law stands, prosecutors must prove aggravated animal cruelty is done in a "depraved and sadistic" manner.

Lundberg has a new bill taking those words out of the law.

"'Depraved and sadistic' require a psychologist and psychiatrist to evaluate the defendant," Lundberg said. "We all know what aggravated cruelty is and that's what we're defining."

Aggravated cruelty to animals is a Class E felony. It is punishable by one to six years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $3,000.