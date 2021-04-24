x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Politics

Tri-Cities animal abuse cases prompt an effort to change a Tennessee law

After two extreme cases of animal abuse in the Tri-Cities area, a Tennessee lawmaker is working to make prosecuting animal abusers easier.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Severe animal abuse cases in the Tri-cities led to an effort to change a law in Tennessee.

In January, a dog was dragged across a church parking lot in Kingsport. Earlier this week, a cat was tied up and stabbed in the parking lot of a funeral home in Johnson City. PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in each case.

The crimes caught the attention of Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol). As state law stands, prosecutors must prove aggravated animal cruelty is done in a "depraved and sadistic" manner.

Lundberg has a new bill taking those words out of the law.

"'Depraved and sadistic' require a psychologist and psychiatrist to evaluate the defendant," Lundberg said. "We all know what aggravated cruelty is and that's what we're defining."

Aggravated cruelty to animals is a Class E felony. It is punishable by one to six years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $3,000.

So far, the bill has passed in the Senate and is pending in the House. It will be reviewed by the House Criminal Justice Committee on Monday.

This story was originally reported by WCYB in Chattanooga.

Related Articles