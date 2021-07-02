Kentucky State Police investigating after officer-involved shooting in Laurel County

KSP said Michael Collins is in critical condition but stable. There were no injuries sustained by law enforcement personnel.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County on Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police said it was contacted by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and requested to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred on Chestnut Way in Laurel County Shortly after 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance complaint where they encountered Michael V. Collins, 59, of London, Ky.

Collins was armed with a handgun, and during a confrontation, a Laurel County Sheriff's deputy from the Laurel County Sheriff’s office fired striking Collins, according to KSP.

Collins was transported from the scene by Laurel County EMS to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in London and was later transferred by Laurel County EMS to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, according to officials.

KSP said Collins is in critical condition but stable. There were no injuries sustained by law enforcement personnel.