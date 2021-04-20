Kingsport man arrested on several drug charges after evading law enforcement, deputies say

Deputies said the driver, identified as Ace Moppin Rose, 39, of Kingsport, was taken into custody.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Kingsport man has been arrested on several drug charges after evading law enforcement in Hawkins County, deputies said.

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said that on April 13 around 6:30 p.m., detectives with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division said they saw a red Ford Focus traveling on North Central Avenue at a high rate of speed.

According to a press release, detectives attempted to stop the vehicle, but it accelerated and failed to stop for law enforcement. After a brief chase, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Deputies said the driver, identified as Ace Moppin Rose, 39, of Kingsport, was taken into custody.

During the search of the vehicle, detectives said they found approximately 1lb. of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, four ounces of white powder believed to be cocaine, three ounces of marijuana, two grams of heroin, five grams of psilocybin mushrooms, numerous prescription drugs, and $2,284 in US currency.

Rose was transported to the Hawkins County Jail and charged with: