KCSO: Two hospitalized after East Knox Co. shooting

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired after 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of Stony Point Road in East Knox County.

Deputies discovered two people with gunshot wounds to the head, according to KCSO. One of the victim's wounds is believed to be self-inflicted.

Officials said both people were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Their conditions are not known at this time.