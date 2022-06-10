KPD: Knoxville man charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony vandalism after shooting

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Tazewell Pike early Friday morning and located a man who had been shot, the Knoxville Police Department said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after shooting a man in Fountain City early Friday morning, the Knoxville Police Department said.

KPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Tazewell Pike at 2:30 a.m. and located a 36-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to KPD.

Officers identified Trevor Graves of Knoxville as the suspect. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Graves had gone to an address in North Knoxville following the shooting, KPD said.

Officers responded to that location and arrested Graves in the 7100 block of Ambassador Park, according to KPD.

Graves was found in possession of a loaded handgun. He was also charged with felony vandalism after officers discovered that a round fired during the shooting had broken the window of a business on Tazewell Pike, KPD said.