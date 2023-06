The person was found in the 8000 block of Strawberry Plains Pike and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting in East Knox County.

The shooting happened at around 8:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Strawberry Plains Pike, KPD said. One person was wounded and found in the 8000 block of Strawberry Plains Pike.

According to police, the person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.