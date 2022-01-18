Knoxville police investigating vandalism at Rocky Hill and Lakeshore ball fields

Leaders said vandals drove their cars onto the fields at the parks, after they had been recently upgraded.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police said they were investigating after ballfields in two parks were found to have been vandalized — Rocky Hill and Lakeshore parks.

Park leaders said the vandals drove their cars on the fields earlier this week, causing up to $1,000 in damage at each. They said both parks had recently been upgraded, too.

"We want to make sure we are taking care of our resources and so, if we can get that person and have that conversation and maybe get them to pay for that damage, it's always a plus," said Sheryl Ely, the director of Knoxville Parks and Recreation.