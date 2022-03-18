Knoxville police still searching for suspect after man was shot and killed in May 2021

Police said Wayne Humphreys was killed almost a year ago. They said his family and friends were still looking for answers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said that on May 18, 2021, a man was found shot and unresponsive in East Knoxville. Almost a year later, they said they were still searching for answers.

The Knoxville Police Department asked anyone with information about the murder of Wayne Humphreys to reach out to authorities on Friday. They said his family and friends were still searching for answers after he was shot and killed at 2908 Brooks Avenue.

Investigators said a person was seen driving away from where he was shot on a motorcycle, with a child in the back.

They said anyone with information should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. They can also submit tips online. Anyone who reaches out can stay anonymous and may be eligible to get a cash reward.