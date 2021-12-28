KPD: 47 people arrested or charged with weapon and drug offenses over the holidays

From Dec. 20 through Dec. 26, police said nearly 50 people were charged or arrested due to drug possession or illegally having a gun.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said 47 people were arrested or charged with drug and weapon offenses during the week of Christmas — between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26.

Police said those people ranged from 16 years old to 72 years old. They said four guns were confiscated from people who had them illegally, along with around 26 grams of heroin, more than 61 grams of methamphetamine, more than 30 grams of cocaine, more than 30 grams of pills and at least 60 pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Police also said they took more than $1,100 in cash as part of the arrests and charges.

KPD said the Community Engagement Response Team was partially responsible for one of those arrests. They were patrolling around when a security guard flagged them down and told them about a car that someone could have been selling drugs from, according to a release from officials.

They ended up finding more than 13 grams of heroin packaged in several baggies along with other narcotics and a digital scale. A woman was arrested on several drug charges as part of that incident on Dec. 23, officials said.

Later that same day, police on the same team was patrolling Cooper Street near Depot Avenue. they said they smelled marijuana coming from a car parked on the sidewalk and searched it, along with a suspect.

They said they found many baggies of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as a loaded gun. A man was arrested on drug charges and for illegally owning a gun, police said.

Then, on Dec. 26, police said they were around Daylily Drive when they saw a suspect wanted several warrants, including assault and reckless endangerment. Police said they stopped his car and took him into custody.

Inside the car, police said they found a loaded gun, more than 5 grams of crack cocaine, additional narcotics and more than $1,100 in cash.

Police said they also made 47 arrests the week before the holidays.