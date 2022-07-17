Woman dies after Knoxville police find her shot in a car parked in an alley

Police said they found a woman unresponsive in a car that was parked in an alley off Louise Avenue, saying she had been shot at least once.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating after finding an unresponsive woman in a parked car with a gunshot wound Saturday who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrived at an alley in the 2500 block of Louise Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and found a woman unresponsive in a parked car.

Police said they performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived to take her to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

KPD said it interviewed several people at the scene, but officers have not identified a suspect.