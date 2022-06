Knoxville Police said Christopher Michael Hice, 42, was wanted for second-degree murder in Palm Beach County, Florida.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it has arrested a Florida murder suspect in Knoxville.

KPD said Christopher Michael Hice, 42, was wanted for second-degree murder in Palm Beach County, Florida. Hice was arrested at the 8400 block of Wood Road in Corryton, Tennessee.

KPD said officers worked alongside the U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Hice's arrest.