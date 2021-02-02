KPD investigating after shots fired in West Town Mall parking lot, no injuries reported

The male told officers that he met two other male subjects in the parking lot to sell a cell phone. They held him at gunpoint and tried to rob him.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting in a West Town Mall parking lot around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

KPD said officers received a call regarding a shooting in the parking lot of the Belk department store.

Officers arrived on the scene and found two vehicles that had been in a wreck, according to officials. A male at the scene was detained and found in possession of a handgun.

The male told officers that he met two other male subjects in the parking lot to sell a cell phone, according to KPD. The victim said that during the exchange the two subjects held him at gunpoint in an attempt to rob him.

One suspect reportedly fired a shot, at which time the victim accelerated his vehicle, struck a parked vehicle and then crashed into the rear of the suspect vehicle, according to officials. The victim then fired shots at the suspects before they fled on foot from the area.

Responding officers searched the area but were not able to locate the two suspects, according to KPD. The victim was not injured during the incident, and no gunshot victims were reported or located.