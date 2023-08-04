KPD: Man in custody after robbing home, stealing car, crashing into interstate ramp

Knoxville Police arrested 23-year-old Trejhel Atkinson Friday evening. He is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and evading arrest.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police arrested 23-year-old Trejhel Atkinson' around 7 p.m. Friday evening, after responding to a home invasion and robbery on Fairwood Avenue.

When officers got to the home in North Knoxville, KPD says Atkinson stole the victim's car and drove away from the scene.

Officers chased Atkinson and eventually caught up with him on Hall of Fame Drive. Atkinson then crashed the car on the I-40 East ramp on James White Parkway.

After Atkinson crashed, he tried to run away again on foot this time, but officers quickly caught up to him and took him into custody.

He is now charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and evading arrest among multiple other charges.