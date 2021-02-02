KPD: Officers and crisis negotiators arrive in Northwest Knoxville to serve warrant on possibly armed person

The Knoxville Police Department said that the person they tried to serve a warrant on is known to be armed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crisis negotiators and several Knoxville Police Department officers arrived at a home on the 2100 block of Ohio Avenue in North Knoxville Wednesday afternoon. They brought many cruisers and a large truck.

They said they were there to serve a warrant on a person who was believed to be armed. Police said they had reason to believe that the person was inside the home at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, but also said it was not confirmed at the time.

They asked people to avoid the area as crews continued working on the scene to safely contact the person.

Additional information was not immediately available, such as the kind of warrant or the identity of the person. This story will be updated when more information is available.