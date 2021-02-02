KPD: Two men seriously hurt after firework shot inside moving vehicle, causing it to crash into porch

Police said a vehicle drove into a house porch with two men on it after a firework was reportedly shot inside the vehicle. The two men were seriously hurt.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several people were hurt, two seriously, after Knoxville police said a firework was shot inside a moving vehicle -- leading to it crashing into a house porch with two men on it.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Pascal Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police said a vehicle drove into the porch of a home at the intersection after a firework was reportedly shot inside the vehicle. KPD said the driver drove past a stop sign after the firework went off and crashed into the home.

Two men were on the front porch at the time and were trapped under the vehicle until bystanders freed them. The two men were taken to UT Medical Center with serious injuries, and KPD said one of the two was reportedly in critical condition.

Police said they found a second disabled vehicle on the north side of the home that had crashed into the AC unit. Police said the occupants of that vehicle, described to be a white man and a white woman, ran off before officers arrived.

Witnesses told police fireworks were being shot at and from the vehicle that slammed into the porch before the crash.