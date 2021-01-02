KPD: One dead, suspect in custody after shooting at The Vista at Summit Hill apartments

KPD said a male suspect, who the victim knew, shot her and fled the scene in a grey pickup truck.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting at The Vista at Summit Hill apartments off Lula Powell Drive on Sunday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the apartments around 5 p.m. and found an unresponsive female victim inside of a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to KPD.

